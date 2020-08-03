Detroit — A 21-year-old man is recovering after he was shot Sunday night in an alley on Detroit's east side, police said.

The shooting took place about 7:45 a.m. on the 5000 block of Newport, which is north of East Warren and west of Chalmers.

Police say the victim "observed an unknown suspect point a weapon at him," and turned to run.

The person fired at him. After the shooting, he was privately conveyed to a hospital, and listed in stable condition.

