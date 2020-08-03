Detroit — An Albanian immigrant who has been holed up inside a downtown Detroit church for more than two years begged for mercy Monday ahead of a deportation hearing Wednesday.

“I hope people have a nice heart and let me stay,” said Ded Rranxburgaj, a 50-year-old cook who has taken sanctuary inside the Central United Methodist Church on Woodward near Comerica Park.

He has been caring for his 46-year-old wife, Flora, who has multiple sclerosis, while staying in the church since January 2018 to avoid being removed from the country.

Albanian immigrant Ded Rranxburgaj, 50, gives remarks during a press conference Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, to support his upcoming immigration hearing at United Methodist church in downtown Detroit.

Rranxburgaj and his wife live in an apartment in the church. They came to the United States 19 years ago, and he was granted temporary humanitarian status after she was diagnosed with MS more than a decade ago.

Central United declared itself a sanctuary church in 2017 to help immigrants facing deportations, one of many declared sanctuaries for immigrants facing expulsion as the Trump administration cracks down on undocumented immigrants living in the United States.

Pastor Jill Hardt-Zundel said Rranxburgaj “is only safe within the walls of the church.”

As supporters carried placards that read “Justice for Ded & Flora,” Rranxburgaj stood inside the vestibule of the church, where he briefly spoke about possibly having to leave the country and his ailing wife.

If he is deported, “I have to leave my wife and never see her," Rranxburgaj said as he thanked supporters.

A deportation hearing is scheduled Wednesday in the U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati.

U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Dearborn, who attended the news conference in support of Rranxburgaj, said the country’s immigration system is “broken” and needs “comprehensive reform.” Before seeking refuge in the church, the couple lived in Southgate, which is part of Dingell's district.

Dingell said the judges “need to let Ded stay here" to take care of his wife and family.

“If he were to leave, she would probably die,” she said.

Hardt-Zundel said the Rranxburgajs applied for asylum but were denied.

“They have not broken any laws. They checked in with immigration (authorities),” the pastor said. "We hope the judges in Cincinnati will understand and have a heart for this family."

According to a statement Monday from the local office of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement: "Ded Rranxburgaj, a citizen of Albania, was ordered removed by an immigration judge in 2006. In 2009, the Board of Immigration Appeals dismissed his appeal of the immigration judge’s decision, affirming his removal order. In October 2017, ICE allowed Mr. Rranxburgaj to remain free from custody while making preparations for his departure pursuant to the judge’s order. He failed to depart as instructed and is currently considered an ICE fugitive."

Hardt-Zundel said ICE labeled Rranxburgaj a "fugitive" after he entered the sanctuary of the church and that his attorney has argued ICE had "not done its job" of adjudicating the petition to stop his deportation before he and his wife sought refuge.

The couple have two sons, one of whom who recently graduated from the University of Michigan-Dearborn.

In an interview when he began staying in the church, Rranxburgaj said he had been pressured by immigration authorities to plan to leave since October 2017, even buying a one-way plane ticket to Albania, as required by ICE.

At the time, he said he had no criminal record during his time in the United States.

“Everything, I got perfect,” he said then. “I’m working and home. Working and home. I’ve done everything. I go by the rules."

