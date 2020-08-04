Detroit — A barricaded gunman situation on Detroit's west side early Tuesday morning ended after three hours when the man surrendered himself, police said.

At about 1 a.m. Detroit Police Department responded to a 911 call on the 12000 block of Stoepel, said Latrice Crawford, a spokeswoman for the department.

A 24-year-old man had been assaulted, police were told. A woman and a baby were also at the scene.

Police arrived to make contact with the suspect, a 33-year-old man. He refused to come forward, and then allegedly fired a shot above his head.

Police declared the scene a barricaded gunman situation.

It took three hours, but by about 4 a.m. the man surrendered himself without further incident, Crawford said. Police recovered a gun from the home. Neither the woman nor the baby was harmed.

Detroit police are also investigating the shooting of a 22-year-old man.

The shooting took place about 3:25 a.m. in the area of Fenkell and Freeland, Crawford said.

Police met the victim at the hospital, after he drove himself there. The man told investigators he was in the area when he "heard shots and felt pain," realizing he had been hit.

The victim is in temporary serious condition.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/08/04/barricaded-gunman-surrenders-detroit-police-after-3-hours/5580252002/