Detroit — A Democratic incumbent in state House District 9 who upset her party was locked in a tight race with a new party-backed candidate in unofficial voting results Tuesday night.

Rep. Karen Whitsett, D-Detroit, was censured by fellow Democrats after she praised President Donald Trump for promoting the use of hydroxychloroquine in battling the coronavirus. The first-term representative was invited to the White House in mid-April and claims the anti-malaria drug helped her recover from being infected by the virus.

Rep. Karen Whitsett (Photo: Official photo)

The 13th Congressional District Democratic Party censured Whitsett and directed its support instead to Detroit Action housing organizer Roslyn Ogburn.

Early results Tuesday show Whitsett narrowly behind Ogburn, each with about 36% of the vote and separated by a single vote.

Whitsett has held on to the support of voters like west side resident Patricia Murria, who feel she was wronged by her party.

"She was sick with the virus. She tried what Trump said, she went to visit Trump and that's what they are holding against her. I don't think it's fair to hold it against her," said Murria. "She's helped out the people with this virus, with food and rent, face masks."

Ogburn, 43-year-old fourth-generation Detroiter and mother of five, touted endorsements from former presidential hopefuls U.S. Sens Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts as well as U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Detroit.

She said she's working to elevate the fight for affordable water and housing stability and argues Whitsett has "not supported her district."

Ogburn told The Detroit News on Tuesday that she was "very optimistic" after visiting with voters at eight polling stations, including Christ Temple Baptist Church on Detroit's west side.

"I'm very enthused that the people are getting out and having their voices heard," she said. "I know the temperature of really what the residents need."

Detroit voter Stephon Hobson, 45, said he and Ogburn share the same values.

"She's for healthcare and clean water and trying to bring back affordable housing and make sure that everybody still can move into the neighborhoods they want to move into," he said. "She's very progressive and I like that."

Whitsett's decision to align with Trump on the unproven virus treatment was a bad move, Hobson added.

"Anybody to back him in this day and age and saying they are for the people, there's no way they can get my vote," he said.

Other Democratics in the race were self-described community advocate Marc Cummings and Nicole Elcock.

Whitsett could not be reached Tuesday. She formerly declined an interview with The News.

The 9th House District encompasses part of the cities of Detroit and Dearborn.

2nd House District: State Rep. Joe Tate, D-Detroit, was leading with 54% of the vote against his challenger, nonprofit political director Taylor Harrell of Detroit, who had 45%. The district includes part of Detroit's lower east side and Grosse Pointe communities.

3rd House District: Former gubernatorial hopeful Shri Thanedar was leading in early results, with 32% of the vote.

The scientist who relocated to Detroit last year from Ann Arbor was trailed by Donavan McKinney, who had 23% of the vote.

Thanedar is trying to cash in on his high name familiarity after after losing the 2018 gubernatorial primary. His campaign two years ago featured a heavy dose of "Shri for We" television ads.

Thanedar said late Tuesday that he was spending the evening at his home with his son and young grandchildren to await results after visiting 29 polling places with his wife throughout the district.

“People are telling me they support me. They are looking for a change,” he said. “There’s just a lack of attention and this has been going on for generations.”

Buy Photo State Representative candidate Shri Thanedar uses a bull horn at 7 Mile Road and Mound Road for reach voters on Friday, July 24, 2020. (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

Thanedar, a scientist and businessman, raised a record-breaking $438,620, primarily from his own wealth, in the Democratic primary against six other opponents. He spent almost $10 million of his own fortune to finish third behind Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Abdul El Sayed in the 2018 gubernatorial primary, but he won the most votes among the three candidates in Detroit.

Union-backed candidate Al Williams and student China Cochran finished second against term-limited Democratic state Rep. Wendell Byrd in 2016 and 2018, respectively.

Others in the race were John Cromer, a 54-year-old convicted felon who formerly sought a vacated seat on Detroit's City Council. He has built his campaign around criminal justice reform and fair hiring practices for returning citizens.

Political newcomers Keith McMurtry, a 52-year-old high school social studies teacher for the Detroit school district, and Art Tyus, 56 who works part-time as a computer repair technician and Lyft driver, also ran for the seat along with Democrats Steven Lett and Donavan McKinney.

The district covers a slice of northern Detroit that borders Eight Mile and runs over to the east side.

4th House District: Thirteen Democrats ran to fill the seat of state Rep. Isaac Robinson, the 44-year-old Democratic Detroiter who died in March.

One election would decide who will serve the rest of his term following the November election and who would potentially serve a two-year term starting in January. Three of the more well-known candidates were Abraham Aiyash, who ran for 2nd District state senator and narrowly lost in 2018; Michele Oberholtzer, who got 16% of the vote in the state House Democratic primary in 2018; and Delorean Holmes, who received financial support from the Detroit Regional Chamber, and former state Sen. Ian Conyers. The district includes Hamtramck and parts of Detroit.

Based on early results, Aiyash was leading with 42% of the vote, followed by Oberholtzer, who had nearly 14%.

7th House District: Seven Democrats ran to fill the seat of term-limited state Rep. LaTanya Garrett, D-Detroit. The hopefuls include Elene Robinson, who ran against Garrett in the 2018 primary and received 7% of the vote. Other contenders: Nyda Bentley, Helena Scott, Anistia Thomas, Bernard Thompson, Cynthia L. Thornton and Lee Yancy. The district encompasses a portion of northwest Detroit and the city of Highland Park.

Unofficial early results for District 7 had Scott in the lead with 32% of the vote, followed by Thornton, who had nearly 17%.

8th House District: In the 8th District, Detroit neighborhoods district manager Stephanie Young was ahead of other candidates with 41% of the vote, followed by Reggie Reg Davis, who had 33%.

Four Democrats ran to fill the seat of term-limited state Rep. Sherry Gay-Dagnogo.

Besides Young and Davis, a former WJLB radio personality, others include George Etheridge, who has two decades of service in Detroit as a planner and policy analyst and Anthony Bradford, a former legislative aid for the state House and chief of staff to the late Sen. Burton Leland.

10th House District: Eight Democrats competed to succeed state Rep. Leslie Love, the Detroit Democrat who is serving her final term.

The candidates were Mary Cavanagh, Marcus A. Cummings, Kevin Lamont Harris, Brenda Hill, Steele P. Hughes, Tyson Kelley, Diajah Ruffin and Valli Smith. Kelley ran in 2018 race and received 4% of the vote. The district covers Redford Charter Township and a portion of northwest Detroit.

Early results showed Harris leading with 24% of the vote, followed by Hill, who had 22%.

21st House District: Two Democratic candidates and five Republicans sought to fill the seat of term-limited Rep. Kristy Pagan, D-Canton Township.

Pagan endorsed Democrat Ranjeev Puri of Canton Township, who works in business development for Fiat Chrysler. Ethan Petzold, a community organizer who also lives in Canton, was the other Democrat.

Puri had a wide lead with nearly 79% of the vote in early results.

