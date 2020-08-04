Emergency personnel rescued a man Tuesday they said drove into the Detroit River from Belle Isle.

A witness called 911 about 3:27 p.m. to report the man appeared to have sped away from a parking lot and plunged into the water near the island's edge, according to the Detroit Fire Department, whose EMS responded.

The Coast Guard and Michigan State Police also responded to the scene.

The man, whose car was in several feet of water, was pulled to safety and made comments that indicated he intentionally drove in, city fire officials said. No one else was inside.

The driver was taken to Detroit Receiving Hospital for an evaluation, authorities said.

"Out of respect for the person involved in the incident we are only saying they are not hurt and receiving the care they need," state police said on Twitter.

