Detroit — A driver's attempt to flee a traffic stop on Friday ended in a man's death, police say, and criminal charges have been issued for two people involved in the crash.

Zryeal Stringer, 19, and Marcel Rembert, 21, both face felony charges.

At about 1:30 p.m. Friday police were called to the 12900 block of Dale, south of Interstate 96 and east of the Southfield Freeway on Detroit's west side, for a reported kidnapping involving an armed male in a white Chrysler 300, police said at the time.

Another patrol car spotted a car matching that description speeding south on West Outer Drive near Plymouth at a high rate of speed and activated the lights and siren, police said.

The car ran a red light at the intersection and collided with a white 2000 Honda Odyssey heading east on Plymouth, police reported.

The 48-year-old driver was rushed to a hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Police arrested Stringer, the alleged driver, and Rembert at the scene. A 33-year-old man and a 15-year-old girl were also in the vehicle, and were treated for injuries, but were not arrested.

Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Stringer with second-degree murder, first-degree fleeing and eluding, second-degree fleeing and eluding, reckless driving causing death, and reckless driving causing serious impairment of bodily function.

Rembert is charged with felony firearm and being a felon in possession of a weapon. Court records show the previous felonies date to guilty pleas in Wayne County for a 2018 drug case and a 2019 concealed carrying of a weapon case. He's still on probation in the gun case through October 2021, according to Michigan Department of Corrections records.

Both were arraigned Monday at Detroit's 36th District Court by Magistrate Laura Echartea. Stringer was given a $100,000 bond and is due for a probable cause conference on Aug. 17.

Rembert was given a $2,500/10% bond, meaning he would be free if $250 were paid. Wayne County Jail records do not list him as an inmate Tuesday afternoon. He is due for a probable cause conference on Aug.14.

Both have petitioned for court-appointed attorneys. Both cases will be heard by 36th District Judge Kenyetta Stanford Jones.

The cases will be consolidated for their preliminary examinations, according to the prosecutor's office.

