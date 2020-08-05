Karima Bentounsi has been named CEO of the Detroit Medical Center's Detroit Receiving Hospital, Harper University Hospital, Heart Hospital and Hutzel Women’s Hospital, the eight-hospital health system announced Wednesday.

Bentounsi’s has served as interim CEO of the four hospitals on the DMC's Adult Central Campus since June. She will assume her new position on Aug. 10.

Bentounsi has also served as DMC Group CEO and chief operating officer of the Adult Central campus, and the DMC will begin a national search to fill those roles, the health system said in its Wednesday press release.

“Throughout her career, Karima has successfully served in various executive roles within highly complex and matrix healthcare institutions,” Detroit Medical Center CEO Audrey Gregory said in the press release.

“Karima is a valuable member of the DMC team and we are fortunate to have a leader who is so committed and dedicated to our community.”

Bentounsi holds an MBA from the Keller Graduate School of Management and is pursuing her doctorate in health care administration. She is also a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives, the press release said.

She joined the Detroit Medical Center in August 2017, serving as president and CEO of DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital.

Bentounsi moved to Michigan from Chicago where she served as CEO of Weiss Memorial Hospital.

Prior to that role she served as senior director of operations at Cook County Health & Hospital System in Chicago, the third largest public health system in the United States.

