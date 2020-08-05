A 14-year-old boy was shot Wednesday evening on Detroit's west side by a brother who "mishandled a weapon," police said.

The siblings were visiting the 12000 block of Monica when the incident happened, said Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood, a spokeswoman for the Detroit Police Department.

While playing, the older youth, who is 15, "mishandled a weapon and it discharged, striking" his brother, Kirkwood said.

The 14-year-old was rushed to a hospital. He was listed in temporary serious condition late Wednesday.

His brother has been detained, Kirkwood said. Authorities did not release other details and the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Sixth Precinct Investigative Unit at (313) 596-5640 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

