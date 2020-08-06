Detroit — Police are investigating three shooting incidents Wednesday night in Detroit that left four people wounded, including two teens.

Boy, 15, shoots brother, 14, during gunplay

The first shooting took place on Detroit's west side, on the 12000 block of Monica, police said. That's south of West Davison and just west of Livernois.

Police say a 15-year-old boy was "playing with a weapon" when he fired the gun, striking his brother, 14.

Medics transported the boy to an area hospital, and he was listed in temporary serious condition.

Police recovered the gun believed to have been used, but have not made any arrests, and will continue to investigate.

2 shot in drive-by at red light

A male-female pair were shot Wednesday while stopped at a red light in their vehicle.

The double shooting took place about 9 p.m., in the area of Schoolcraft and Burt.

Police say the driver, a 28-year-old man, and his 25-year-old female passenger were stopped at a red light on Schoolcraft when a white sedan pulled alongside and someone inside fired shots.

Both victims were hit by the gunfire.

Medics transported both to the hospital. The man was listed in critical condition, the woman in temporary serious condition.

Police have no detailed shooter description to offer. They ask that the public provide tips. Tipsters who prefer anonymity can share what they know at Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 800-SPEAK-UP.

18-year-old tries driving self to hospital after east-side shooting

A half-hour later, at 8:30 p.m., across town on Detroit's east side, an 18-year-old had to ask for help.

The teen had just been shot. Police don't know where in the city it happened.

After being wounded, he drove himself to the 11900 block of Gratiot, and asked for assistance. That's less than a half-mile north of the Detroit Police Department's 9th precinct, which is also on Gratiot.

Medics transported the victim to the hospital, where he's listed in temporary serious condition.

Police do not immediately know the circumstances preceding the shooting or have a detailed description to offer.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/08/06/2-teens-among-4-shot-wednesday-night-detroit/3306782001/