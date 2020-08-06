Detroit police are investigating two shootings reported Wednesday night on the city's east and west sides that left three people injured.

In the first incident, a driver and his passenger were stopped near Schoolcraft and Burt at about 8 p.m. when someone in a white sedan "pulled up and an occupant inside fired shots, striking them both," investigators said.

The driver, a 28-year-old man, was hospitalized in critical condition. His passenger, a 25-year-old woman, was listed in temporary serious condition.

Authorities did not have a description of the suspect, who fled west on Schoolcraft after the shooting.

In another incident, an 18-year-old man reported being shot at about 8:30 p.m. before he drove himself to the 11900 block of Gratiot for help, police said.

The victim was hospitalized in temporary serious condition late Wednesday.

"The circumstances surrounding this incident are still being investigated," police said.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Sixth Precinct Investigative Unit at (313) 596-5640. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

