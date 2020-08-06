Nine dogs and dog-fighting paraphernalia were recovered Thursday from a home on Detroit's east side, the Michigan Humane said.

Following a tip, investigators from the animal advocacy group's field services team and the Detroit Police Department executed a search warrant at a home on the 3000 block of Seyburn, officials said in a statement.

The dogs were transferred to a Michigan Humane animal care center for medical evaluation and treatment, according to the release.

"It has not been confirmed if anyone was inside the home when the search was conducted," the group said.

Details on the conditions of the dogs and the investigation were not immediately available.

The news came weeks after Michigan Humane investigators and state police recovered more than 150 roosters from an alleged cockfighting ring in River Rouge.

