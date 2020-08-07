Detroit — Two men in their 20s have been denied bond and will remain jailed as they face first-degree murder and gun charges in a July 28 homicide in Detroit.

Devonte Kenney (Photo: Michigan Department of Corrections)

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Devonte Kenney, 22, with first-degree premeditated murder, assault with intent to murder, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and three counts of felony firearm.

36th District Magistrate Joseph Boyer denied Kenney bond at his arraignment. Kenney has petitioned for a court-appointed attorney.

Kenney is on probation under Michigan Department of Corrections supervision, which was set to expire in February, after a June 2017 guilty plea to charges of receiving and concealing stolen vehicles and stolen guns.

Worthy also charged Matthew Williams-Brockman, 24, with first-degree murder, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and two counts of felony firearm.

Boyer also denied Williams-Brockman bond at his arraignment, and he has also requested a court-appointed attorney.

Matthew Williams-Brockman (Photo: Michigan Department of Corrections)

Williams-Brockman served 2.5 years of a 1- to 5-year prison term for receiving and concealing stolen cars. He pleaded guilty in the Wayne County case in May 2017 and was released from prison in December 2019.

Both men are due back in court on Aug. 13 for a probable cause conference before 36th District Judge Roberta Archer.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

