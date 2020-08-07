A pedestrian died in a hit-and-run crash Friday night on Detroit's west side, police said.

A preliminary investigation found the victim was walking across the street near Greenfield and Joy about 7:30 p.m. when a gray utility pickup turning north struck her.

The driver failed to stop, investigators said. The pedestrian, identified as a 60-year-old woman, was rushed to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Authorities have released surveillance images of the four-door vehicle, which they described as possibly a Chevrolet Silverado with two toolboxes in the bed.

The truck was filmed near the scene Friday. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

A description of the driver was not available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department Fatal Squad at (313) 596-2280. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

