Pedestrian dies in west Detroit hit-and-run
A pedestrian died in a hit-and-run crash Friday night on Detroit's west side, police said.
A preliminary investigation found the victim was walking across the street near Greenfield and Joy about 7:30 p.m. when a gray utility pickup turning north struck her.
The driver failed to stop, investigators said. The pedestrian, identified as a 60-year-old woman, was rushed to a hospital and pronounced dead.
Authorities have released surveillance images of the four-door vehicle, which they described as possibly a Chevrolet Silverado with two toolboxes in the bed.
A description of the driver was not available.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department Fatal Squad at (313) 596-2280. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments