Detroit — A 26-year-old Lansing man surrendered to police Sunday in connection with a triple shooting at an east side Detroit coney shop.

Detroit police said the suspect is one of three now in custody following the east side shooting that took place at 2:20 a.m. Saturday in the restaurant in the 3400 block of Woodward.

The suspect turned himself in at Detroit's Public Safety Headquarters at 2:30 p.m. Sunday after police released photos of the incident and solicited tips from the public. He's being held at the Detroit Detention Center.

Police said the incident unfolded after two male suspects armed with weapons, ages 23 and 24, entered the restaurant accompanied by a 23-year-old woman, who later was struck and killed by gunfire.

The suspects, police said, first began arguing with the Lansing man seated inside.

That argument escalated, they said, with one of the suspects exchanging gunfire with the man.

As a result, the 23-year-old male and 23-year-old female were shot as well as a 60-year-old male patron. The woman died of her injuries and the 60-year-old man was left in serious condition, police said.

The three suspects fled after the shooting.

Both the 23-year-old male suspect of Roseville and 24-year-old male suspect, of Lansing, were treated at a hospital on Saturday and taken into custody.

Authorities also have questioned and released a person of interest sought in the crime and still were working to track down a second person whom they believe might have useful information.

The person of interest is described as a 23-year-old man, 6-foot-2, and seen with the 24-year-old and 23-year-old suspects prior to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police Homicide at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at (800) SPEAK-UP.

