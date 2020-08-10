Detroit — Two men are recovering from injuries after a shootout on Detroit's east side Sunday night, and police are asking for the public's help identifying and locating the aggressor.

The shootout was reported about 7 p.m. on the 19000 block of Ryan, south of East Seven Mile.

Police say someone in a black Chevy Malibu was chasing the driver, a 39-year-old man, of a white Chevy Silverado.

People in the two vehicles were shooting at each other. A Chevy Suburban that was on the block, but not involved, was struck, "shattering" one of its windows, police said.

Its driver, a 38-ear-old man, pulled into the 19000 block of Eureka, about three-quarters of a mile east of the shooting scene, and called for help. Medics transported him to a hospital, so he could be treated for his injuries related to the glass shatter, police said. He was listed in temporary serious condition.

Police say the driver of the fleeing Silverado crashed into a brick partition in the area of Emery and Dean, which is about a quarter-mile north and east of the shootout.

There had been passengers in the Silverado, but all fled on foot after the crash. The driver, who was injured, stayed at the scene, and medics transported him to the hospital, where he's listed in temporary serious condition.

Police say the black Malibu and its driver fled. They ask that tipsters who prefer anonymity call Crime Stoppers of Michigan, at 800-SPEAK-UP, and share what they know about the suspect's identity and whereabouts.

