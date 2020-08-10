Man charged with premeditated murder in southwest Detroit slaying
Detroit — A 41-year-old man faces the possibility of life in prison after he was charged with first-degree premeditated murder in a shooting earlier this month in southwest Detroit.
The fatal shooting was reported just after 11:50 p.m. Aug. 2.
Soon after, police arrived on the 2500 block of South Fort to find a 23-year-old man slain, said Janae Gordon, a spokeswoman for Detroit Police Department.
Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Tyrone Jones Jr. with first-degree premeditated murder. Jones was arraigned over the weekend at 34th District Court in Romulus, where weekend arraignments are handled for all of Wayne County.
Jones was denied bond, Wayne County Jail records show.
He's due back in court on Aug. 19 for a probable cause conference.
