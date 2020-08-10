Detroit — A 41-year-old man faces the possibility of life in prison after he was charged with first-degree premeditated murder in a shooting earlier this month in southwest Detroit.

The fatal shooting was reported just after 11:50 p.m. Aug. 2.

Soon after, police arrived on the 2500 block of South Fort to find a 23-year-old man slain, said Janae Gordon, a spokeswoman for Detroit Police Department.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Tyrone Jones Jr. with first-degree premeditated murder. Jones was arraigned over the weekend at 34th District Court in Romulus, where weekend arraignments are handled for all of Wayne County.

Tyrone Jones (Photo: Wayne County Sheriff's Office)

Jones was denied bond, Wayne County Jail records show.

He's due back in court on Aug. 19 for a probable cause conference.

