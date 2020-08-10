Detroit — An argument escalated to a shooting Monday morning, leaving one man dead and another under arrest on Detroit's east side.

The fatal shooting took place about 10:35 a.m. outside Clora Funeral Home on the 5800 block of East Seven Mile. That's just west of Mound.

Police say a 53-year-old man allegedly tried to take a swing at a 37-year-old man during an argument.

Police say the 37-year-old pulled a gun and fired a single shot, killing the older man. Investigators recovered a gun at the scene, said Janae Gordon, a spokeswoman for Detroit Police Department.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/08/10/man-slain-outside-funeral-home-detroits-east-side/3336339001/