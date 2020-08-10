Detroit police are investigating a fatal shooting on the city's west side.

Police were called to the 14200 block of Wisconsin at about 5:57 p.m. Monday, where a 25-year-old man was found dead outside.

Police said Monday evening that no further information, including information on a suspect, was available.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit ‪(313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

