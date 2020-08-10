A 19-year-old man was arrested Monday after police said he shot his brother and a 47-year-old man on a Detroit bus.

Both men were taken to the hospital with non-fatal injuries.

According to police, the incident happened at 5:46 p.m. in the area of Mack and Mount Elliott. The suspect allegedly got into an altercation with his 20-year-old brother on a Detroit Department of Transportation bus and shot him and the other man.

Police arrested the teen in the 3600 block of Gratiot and recovered a weapon.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Detroit Police Department’s Seventh Precinct at ‪(313) 596-5740 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

