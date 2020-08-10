Detroit — A 31-year-old woman is dead and two men are in the hospital after a crash Monday morning between two fast-moving vehicles on Detroit's west side, police said.

The fatal crash took place about 4:50 a.m. in the area of Grand River and Ilene, said Janae Gordon, a spokeswoman for Detroit Police Department. That's west of Wyoming.

The woman was the driver of a 2002 Chevy truck, Gordon said. She had a male passenger, 25.

The other vehicle, a Dodge Journey, was driven by a 48-year-old man.

Both vehicles traveled at a "high rate of speed" before colliding. The woman died from her injuries.

Medics transported her male passenger to the hospital, where he was listed in temporary serious condition.

The male motorist was also hospitalized, but his condition was not immediately available, Gordon said.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/08/10/woman-killed-car-crash-detroits-west-side/3333709001/