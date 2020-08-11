Two men are charged with second-degree murder in the shooting Saturday of a 23-year-old woman in a coney island restaurant on Woodward near Mack.

Connor Craparotta, 23, of St. Clair Shores, and Andrew Lee Harris, 24, of Lansing are charged by Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy with killing the woman during an argument in the restaurant, in the 3400 block of Woodward, about 2:20 a.m.

According to Worthy’s office, Detroit Police responded to a report of a shooting in progress at the restaurant. They found the woman, whom they did not identify, with a gunshot wound.

Medics declared her dead at the scene.

According to a statement released by the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, Craparotta and Harris entered the restaurant and had an argument with a customer that escalated to an exchange of gunfire.

Craparotta sustained a wound, as did two other men, ages 60 and 24. All three were treated for their injuries.

Craparotta and Harris were also charged with two counts of assault with intent to murder, carrying a concealed weapon, carrying with unlawful intent and four counts of felony firearm.

Harris also is charged with felon in possession of a firearm.

A warrant request presented for a 26-year-old Lansing man at the scene was denied, the prosecutor’s office said, because it was determined he acted in self-defense.

Harris was to be arraigned Tuesday, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Arrangements for Craparotta’s arraignment had not been made Tuesday afternoon,

