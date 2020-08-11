Detroit — A 25-year-old man is recovering after he was shot Monday night on Detroit's east side, police said. He was one of at least seven people shot Monday in the city.

The shooting was reported about 7 p.m. on the 15700 block of Liberal, said Margaret Carroll, a spokeswoman for Detroit Police Department. That's north of east Seven Mile, west of Gratiot.

Police say the victim told investigators he didn't know who shot him, and have no detailed description of the shooter or the circumstances preceding the shooting.

Medics transported the man to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

The shooting on Liberal was the third of the day on Detroit's east side.

At about 5:45 p.m., on a Detroit Department of Transportation bus on the city's east side, police say a 19-year-old man shot two people. One of them, police said, is his brother, 20.

The teen was arrested on the 3600 block of Gratiot, and is jailed pending charges.

Earlier Monday, about 10:35 a.m., on the 5800 block of East Seven Mile, an argument outside a funeral home escalated into a fight that ended with a shooting that left one man, 53, dead, and another, 37, under arrest.

Detroit's west side was not spared violence Monday.

There were two shootings in a three-hour span that left one man dead and two others wounded.

At about 3:40 p.m., on Northlawn, north of Grand River and west of Wyoming, police say a man pulled up on two men, 25 and 30, and started firing shots.

The victims both drove themselves to the hospital, police said. The 25-year-old was listed in temporary serious condition, while the 30-year-old is in critical condition. Police have no detailed description of the shooter to offer.

Just before 6 p.m., the body of a 25-year-old man was discovered outdoors on the 14200 block of Wisconsin. That's north of Schoolcraft and east of Wyoming.

The man had been shot. Police did not immediately have a suspect description to offer.

