CLOSE Detroit police are asking for tips on a suspect who carjacked a minivan Aug. 4, 2020, at an east side gas station on Seven Mile near Gratiot. The Detroit News

Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to find a man wanted in a carjacking last Tuesday on the city's east side.

The incident happened at about 6 a.m. Aug. 4, at a gas station in the 14000 block of East Seven Mile near Gratiot, officials said.

According to a preliminary investigation, a 68-year-old man was filling his 2014 Chrysler Town & Country minivan's gas tank at the station when an man armed with a black semi-automatic pistol approached him and demanded his keys. The man threatened the minivan driver, who complied with his demands.

Detroit police are asking the public to help find a man wanted in connection with an Aug. 4, 2020, carjacking in the 14000 block of Seven Mile Road near Gratiot. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Police said the armed man then got into the minivan and fled east on Seven Mile. The vehicle is dark brown in color and has a Michigan license plate.

Officials released video and an image captured by security cameras. The man being sought is about 40 years old and about 5 foot 9 inches tall with a thin build and light complexion.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the carjacking should call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or the Detroit Police Department's Commercial Auto Theft Unit at (313) 596-2555.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/08/11/police-seek-tips-east-side-detroit-carjacking/3345949001/