Police seek tips in east side Detroit carjacking
Detroit police are asking for tips on a suspect who carjacked a minivan Aug. 4, 2020, at an east side gas station on Seven Mile near Gratiot. The Detroit News
Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to find a man wanted in a carjacking last Tuesday on the city's east side.
The incident happened at about 6 a.m. Aug. 4, at a gas station in the 14000 block of East Seven Mile near Gratiot, officials said.
According to a preliminary investigation, a 68-year-old man was filling his 2014 Chrysler Town & Country minivan's gas tank at the station when an man armed with a black semi-automatic pistol approached him and demanded his keys. The man threatened the minivan driver, who complied with his demands.
Police said the armed man then got into the minivan and fled east on Seven Mile. The vehicle is dark brown in color and has a Michigan license plate.
Officials released video and an image captured by security cameras. The man being sought is about 40 years old and about 5 foot 9 inches tall with a thin build and light complexion.
Anyone with information about the suspect or the carjacking should call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or the Detroit Police Department's Commercial Auto Theft Unit at (313) 596-2555.
