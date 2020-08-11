Detroit — Mayor Mike Duggan is expected to announce Tuesday the potential sale of 142 acres on the former Michigan State Fairgrounds.

The deal could lead to the creation of 1,200 jobs, according to city officials.

Duggan plans to release details of the sale at an 11 a.m. news conference held at the Detroit Public Safety Headquarters downtown. He is expected to be joined by city officials and residents.

From 1905-2009, the site on Eight Mile and Woodward hosted the Michigan State Fair. But the fairgrounds property had been vacant for more than 10 years and cost taxpayers $1 million a year to maintain. The property was transferred to the Michigan Land Bank in 2012.

Last year, the Michigan Land Bank sold a 16-acre piece of the property to a development company led by basketball legend Earvin "Magic" Johnson for $472,464. The company, Magic Plus, proposed building housing, retail, restaurants, transit and parks at the site.

A couple of weeks later, the state land bank sold 142 acres of the property to the city of Detroit for $7 million.

