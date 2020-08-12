Duggan to launch new Detroit Community Health Corps for struggling families

Detroit — Mayor Mike Duggan is expected Wednesday to launch a new city initiative to connect struggling Detroit families with resources to access meals, utility and water bill payment assistance.

Detroit Community Health Corps was created in June by Duggan, who tasked the city's new Deputy Mayor Conrad Mallett with heading up the effort to identify funding and develop a plan within city departments and service organizations to aid residents in need.

Mallett will join the mayor and Nicole Sherard-Freeman for a 2 p.m. news conference at Detroit Public Safety Headquarters to detail the program, the city said in a news release.

The plan, the city has said, would call for door-to-door canvassing to help residents access services and programs for employment, health care, transportation and housing.

Under the pilot launch of the program Community Health Corp workers will assess resident skill sets for job training and employment opportunities, officials said.

cferretti@detroitnews.com