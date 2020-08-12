Man, 42, carjacked at gunpoint outside Detroit gas station

Detroit — A 42-year-old man was carjacked at gunpoint early Wednesday morning at a gas station on Detroit's west side, police said.

The carjacking took place about 5:50 a.m., said Janae Gordon, a spokeswoman for Detroit Police Department.

The victim was leaving the Citgo gas station on the 20000 block of Fenkell at Evergreen when he was approached by a man who ordered him to hand over his keys.

A second man held the victim at gunpoint.

The victim complied, giving his keys to the man who first approached him.

That man got into the victim's blue 2013 Chevy Cruze and took off, west on Fenkell. The gunman got into a gray Kia sedan and followed him.

The victim was not hurt.

Police have no detailed descriptions to offer.

The carjacking was the second gun-related crime in the Fenkell-Evergreen area Wednesday morning. The other was a double shooting that left one victim dead.

At about 1:05 a.m., on the 15700 block of Evergreen, north of Fenkell, two men argued.

That argument escalated and the two men started shooting at one another.

The 25-year-old man was killed in the shootout. The shooter fled.

Police say a 21-year-old woman was also hit by the gunfire.