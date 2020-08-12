Detroit — Police are investigating a shootout early Wednesday on Detroit's west side that left a man dead, a woman injured, and another man on the run from police.

The shooting took place about 1:05 a.m. on the 15700 block of Evergreen, police said. That's north of Fenkell.

It started with an argument between a 25-year-old man and another man. That argument escalated and the two men started shooting at one another.

The 25-year-old man was killed in the shootout. The shooter fled.

Police say a 21-year-old woman was also hit by the gunfire. Medics transported her to a hospital, where she's listed in temporary serious condition.

Police did not offer any description of the shooter.

