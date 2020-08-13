Detroit funeral home director charged in fatal shooting of cousin, 58

Detroit — A 37-year-old Detroit man is expected in court Thursday to face a charge of second-degree murder in the shooting death of a relative Monday morning outside the family funeral home.

Major Clora Jr., 37, is charged with second-degree murder and felony firearm, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced. He is being arraigned Thursday morning at Detroit's 36th District Court.

Monday:Man slain outside funeral home on Detroit's east side

The homicide took place about 10:35 a.m. Monday at the Clora Funeral Home, on the 5800 block of East Seven Mile.

Clora is director of the funeral home, the prosecutor's office said.

Police said the victim, a 58-year-old man, allegedly took a swing at his younger cousin. The fight took place in a rear parking lot at the facility.

Police say the suspect allegedly pulled a gun and fired a single shot, killing his relative.

The victim died at the scene, and the suspect was arrested there.