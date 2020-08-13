DPSCD offers fun, vaccines and info at back-to-school event

The Detroit News

Detroit — With the start of classes approaching, the Detroit Public Schools Community District sponsored a socially-distanced event Thursday where parents could enroll their children, get them immunized and enjoy games, prizes and food trucks.

The Detroit Health Department offered free vaccinations at Earhart Elementary-Middle School, with food and other activities offered along Scotten Avenue between Earhart and Western High School, along with information about the upcoming school year.

The state's largest district, with 51,000 students, DPSCD approved a reopening plan last month that calls for smaller in-person classes and daily safety protocols including cleanings, mask-wearing and social distancing for those who choose to return their children to classroom buildings amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some district teachers, labor leaders and community members are pushing back against the plan, despite the safety measures proposed, arguing it's unsafe to resume in-person instruction. DPSCD is scheduled to begin classes Sept. 8.