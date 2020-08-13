Man, 54, fatally stabbed at Detroit bus stop

Detroit — Wednesday afternoon in Detroit, a 54-year-old man was killed after an argument with another man led to a stabbing, police said.

The argument at about 12:15 p.m. at a bus stop in the area of Grand River and Greenfield on Detroit's west side involved two men who knew each other, police said.

Police say the victim and a 44-year-old man argued, and the younger man pulled out a knife and stabbed his older acquaintance multiple times.

The man died at the scene.

Police arrested the suspect, who had sustained an injury in the fight. Medics transported him to a hospital, where he is in police custody and listed in temporary serious condition.