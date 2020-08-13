Motorcyclist, 53, critical after hit-and-run on Joy Road

Detroit — A 53-year-old motorcyclist is in critical condition after being found 100 feet from his bike after a hit-and-run crash early Thursday morning on Detroit's west side.

Police say the crash took place about 12:45 a.m. on Joy Road at Alpine, west of Livernois.

Police arrived to find a 1999 yellow Honda motorcycle in the intersection. The victim was found about 100 feet from his bike.

Medics transported him to a hospital, and he's listed in critical condition.

Police believe that whatever vehicle hit the motorcycle then headed west on Joy Road, toward Wyoming, but do not have a description to offer.

According to Michigan Traffic Crash Facts, a state police production, motorcycles were involved in just under 1% of all traffic crashes in the state last year. In Metro Detroit, they were involved in less than a half-percent of crashes.