Suspected Detroit serial killer to be tried in 4 slayings

A man who police believe is a serial killer who targeted women on Detroit's east side was ordered Thursday to stand trial in four slayings.

Deangelo Kenneth Martin, 35, was bound over for trial by Judge Kenneth King of 36th District Court and scheduled for an arraignment Sept. 20 before Judge Regina Thomas of Wayne County Circuit Court.

Martin is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and four counts of felony murder in the killings of four women, whose bodies were found in abandoned houses in the city in 2018 and 2019.

Before being charged with the slayings in September 2019, Martin was arrested in June 2019 and charged in two nonfatal attacks: the stabbing and sexual assault of a 26-year-old woman in May and the kidnapping and assault of a 51-year-old woman in June.

The homicide victims, all from Detroit, were Annetta Nelson, 57; Nancy Harrison, 52; Trevesene Ellis, 55; and Tamara Jones, 55.

Nelson's body was found face down Feb. 26, 2018, in a vacant house in the 11620 block of Winthrop.

Harrison's body was found March 19, 2019, in a vacant home in the 20070 block of Coventry Street.

Five days later, on March 24, Ellis' body was found in a vacant house in the 13700 block of Linnhurst.

Jones' body was found June 5, 2019, in a vacant house in the 3690 block of Mack Avenue.

In all four instances, the women were found face down, with a used condom left near the body. The Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office ruled that all died from blunt force trauma.

"We are confident that this defendant’s alleged criminal and predatory actions link him to all four of these homicides, as well as the two sexual assault cases that we charged him with previously," Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a statement. "The details will be presented in court, and we will continue to pursue any and all evidence that may connect him to further crimes."