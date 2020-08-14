3 wounded in early Friday morning shootings on Detroit's west side

Detroit — Police are investigating three non-fatal shootings that happened early Friday on the city's west side, according to officials.

Officials said the first incident happened at about 12:15 a.m. in the 1000 block of Webb near Hamilton and Chicago Boulevard.

A man, 33, was shot as he was driving in the area. He told police a black Town & Country minivan pulled up alongside him and someone inside the vehicle fired shots.

The victim drove himself to a hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Detroit Police Department’s Tenth Precinct at (‪313) 596-1040 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

The second incident happened at about 2 a.m. in the area of Grand River and West Outer Drive, according to authorities.

Police said a 26-year-old man was shot by an unidentified person. He was privately conveyed to a hospital where he is listed in temporary serious condition.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Detroit Police Department’s Eighth Precinct at (‪313) 596-5840 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Finally, a 36-year-old man is in stable condition after being struck by gunfire in a drive-by shooting in the 5400 block of Daniels near Livernois and I-94.

Officials said the shooting happened at about 2:44 a.m. A vehicle drove by the victim's home and someone inside fired shots into the house. Medics took the victim to a hospital.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Detroit Police Department’s Fourth Precinct at (‪313) 596-5440 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez