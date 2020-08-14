Boy, 14, arrested in shooting death of man, 38, on Detroit's west side

Detroit — A 38-year-old man is dead and a 14-year-old boy is in custody after an early Friday morning shooting on the city's west side, police said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the shooting happened at about 12:05 a.m. in the 20500 block of Steel near Eight Mile and Meyers.

Police said during a dispute between the victim and a 34-year-old woman, the teen retrieved a weapon, fired a shot at the victim and fatally injured him.

Officers took the teen into custody and recovered the weapon.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (‪313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

