Police seek tips in shooting of man found in east side Detroit driveway

Detroit — Police are investigating the shooting death of a man whose body was found in the driveway of an east side home, officials said.

Officials said the victim, an unidentified man who is possibly in his 20s, was found fatally shot at about 5:40 a.m. in the driveway of a home in the 12600 block of Hampshire near Harper and Dickerson and north of Interstate 94.

Police said they are not releasing any further information at this time.

Anyone with information about the victim or the shooting should call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

