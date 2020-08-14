Two women, infant wounded in Detroit shooting

Two women and an infant were shot Friday by an assailant who fired into the car the three were in on Detroit's eastside.

The women, ages 25 and 26, and the 8-month-old baby were reported in critical condition following the shooting around 4:20 p.m. in the 12500 block of Hampshire, said Cpl. Dan Donakowski, a Detroit police spokesman.

The women were in a Honda when a male suspect got out of a Ram pickup, walked up to the victims' vehicle and started firing. He ran away after the shooting, Donakowski said.

It is the second shooting in the past two days on Hampshire.

A man in his 20s was found fatally shot at 5:40 a.m. Thursday on a driveway in the 12600 block of Hampshire.

Donakowski said it is not known if the two incidents on Hampshire, both in the area of Harper and Dickerson, are related.