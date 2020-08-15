Man found fatally shot on Detroit's west side

Detroit — A 51-year-old man was fatally shot early Saturday on the city's west side, police said.

The incident occurred around 3:20 a.m. in the area of Livernois and West Warren where police were called for shots fired.

When police arrived, they found the man already fatally shot. Medics pronounced the victim dead and police found the weapon at the scene.

Police did not release further information.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_