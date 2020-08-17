$10K reward set for tips in 2018 slaying

Crime Stoppers of Michigan announced a $10,000 reward Monday for tips to find a suspect wanted in connection with a 2018 slaying in Detroit.

Labronn McBride was found fatally shot about 1 a.m. May 11, 2018, behind a home in the 14000 block of Cruse, near Lyndon and Intervale on the city's west side, investigators said in a statement.

Authorities believe the suspect approached the 31-year-old after he returned from a Coney Island restaurant, according to the release.

McBride, who worked with a maintenance company, attended New Whitestone Missionary Baptist Church in Detroit and had a 12-year-old son, Crime Stoppers said.

Anyone with information leading to an arrest can contact the group anonymously at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or www.1800speakup.org.