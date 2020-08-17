Protesters demand relief as Detroit's eviction ban ends

As Detroit's 36th District Court resumed hearing eviction cases Monday after the end of the city's ban, protesters gathered outside to demand aid for tenants struggling to pay their bills amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city's eviction ban expired a month after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's four-month moratorium was lifted, leading courts outside Detroit to accept cases from landlords seeking to oust tenants for nonpayment of rent.

"There's confusion and people are not understanding and knowing where they can go and (they're) feeling like the government has let them down, the court has let them down," said Marie Sims, an organizer with Detroit Eviction Defense, which partnered with Detroit Renter City on Monday's protest.

About 60 marchers carrying signs formed a circle in front of the court on Madison Street and Brush and yelled out chants under the blazing sun.

Organizers passed out fliers with information on eviction assistance to people waiting in line to have their cases heard.

"We want to make sure that the people who stayed home because of this pandemic and they lost their jobs and weren't working for three or four months, we want to make sure they don't get evicted because they stayed home," said Jim Dwight, a 44-year-city resident who is an organizer with Detroit Eviction Defense.

In July, the state implemented a $50 million Eviction Diversion Program to help landlords receive payments for back rent and allow tenants to stay in their homes.

In exchange for allowing tenants to remain in their homes, landlords who participate in the program can receive a lump sum payment of up to 90% of owed rent. Participating landlords will have to forgive any late fees and dismiss up to 10% of the owed rent.

Eviction filings will be resolved by a conditional dismissal instead of a final judgment to protect a tenant's credit history. Tenants whose back rent is not covered fully by the program will be able to opt into "manageable payment plans."

However, while the Eviction Diversion Program offers a middle ground for landlords and tenants, many landlords will not participate.

Katie Bach, a spokeswoman for the Michigan State Housing Development Authority, said last week that they wouldn't have data on the numbers of landlords who declined to participate for several weeks.

Jim Schaafsma, an attorney with the Michigan Poverty Law Program, said it's frustrating that the state didn't require landlords to comply with the diversion initiative. Other states have mandated a six-month repayment period or implemented longer eviction moratoriums, he said.

"If you would have told most businesses who have been affected by the virus that you are going to get 90 cents on the dollar, they’d jump on it," he said. "It’s a voluntary program. It is good as it goes, but it’s not good enough."

Attorney Sidney Katz, who represents landlords, said some of his clients aren't participating because it gives residents 12 months to pay any owed rent that isn't covered by the program, and because landlords will have to forfeit 10% of the rent owed.

"Landlords have the ability to make choices and decisions as far as their property is concerned and I get it, everybody's losing money," said Sims. "But they're not alone, they're not the only ones losing money ... this is going to put so many people homeless and on the street."