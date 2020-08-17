Police: Three people were killed in Detroit on Saturday

Detroit — Police are investigating Monday after at least three people were killed over the weekend and at least seven were shot Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday alone, three people were killed, police said. Two were shot, one was the victim of a vehicular assault.

All incidents but one took place on Detroit's west side.

Police recover gun from homicide scene

It was about 3:20 a.m. Saturday when police were called on a report of shots fired in the area of West Warren and Livernois, on Detroit's west side.

Police arrived to find a 51-year-old man. Medics officially pronounced the victim dead at the scene, and police recovered a gun that may have been involved in the shooting.

But police offer no description of the circumstances before the shooting or the person who pulled the trigger.

Man, 39, found slain on west side

That scenario repeated itself about four hours later, at 7:40 a.m., when police found a 39-year-old man dead on the city's west side.

The man's body was discovered outdoors in the area of Terry and Chalfonte, south of Fenkell and east of Greenfield.

Again, police have not released the circumstances preceding the shooting.

Woman, 58, killed after truck rammed

At about 10:30 p.m. Satrday, on the 14600 block of Plymouth Road, east of Greenfield, an argument between men ended in a woman's death.

Police describe the suspect as a "known" person, and say he argued with a 55-year-old man, who was there with a 58-year-old woman.

Police say the suspect got into a dark SUV and "intentionally struck the male's Ford Taurus with his vehicle," causing the Taurus to hit the woman, who was standing behind it.

Medics transported the woman to a hospital, where she died.

Michigan State Police statistics regularly show that arguments are the leading known circumstance preceding homicides in Michigan.

Man, 39, shot in drive-by

The fourth reported violent act on Saturday also took place on Detroit's west side.

At about 7:50 p.m. Saturday, police said, a 39-year-old man was driving a gray Dodge Ram in the area of West McNichols and Greenfield.

Someone inside a white truck fired shots at him.

The victim drove himself to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Man, 32, shot at west side 'gathering'

Saturday's violence spilled over into Sunday morning, when three non-fatal shootings were reported.

At about 12:25 a.m. police were called to the 15800 block of Schaefer.

The victim, a 32-year-old man, was at a "gathering" when someone pulled a gun and fired shots, police said.

Medics transported the victim to a hospital, and he was listed in critical condition.

Argument between women leaves 1 shot, 1 on the run

About two hours later, at 2:15 a.m., on the 14900 block of Kentfield, police say an argument between two women ended with one being shot. That's south of Fenkell, west of Evergreen.

The victim is a 21-year-old woman, and police describe the woman who shot her as a "known" suspect. That woman is 22 and should be considered armed, police said. But they did not release her name or description.

The victim is listed in serious condition at a hospital.

Man disturbs would-be home invaders, gets shot

At about 3:50 a.m. Sunday, a 30-year-old man found himself in the wrong place at the wrong time on the 4200 block of Neff. That's on Detroit's east side, north of Mack and east of Cadieux.

Police say the victim approached two men who were "possibly attempting to break in a home." He walked up to the two men and asked what they were doing.

One of the men pulled a gun and shot the victim. Medics transported the man to a hospital, but he was briefly treated and released.

State police investigate Lodge Freeway shooting

Michigan State Police closed parts of M-10 early Sunday morning to investigate a shooting that occurred on the freeway.

Troopers from Michigan State South Post closed the southbound lanes on the John C. Lodge Freeway near Davidson and Hamilton around 7:30 a.m. to collect evidence.

Around 4:55 a.m. Sunday, police responded to an alleged freeway shooting. Officials said there were two victims who drove themselves to Henry Ford Hospital.

Since June 15, there have been 15 reported shootings on Metro Detroit freeways, two fatal, and 518 traffic fatalities statewide, three higher than the same period last year.

