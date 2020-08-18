Detroit police investigate homicide, 3 double shootings

Detroit — From early Monday morning to early Tuesday morning, Detroit had at least one homicide, three double shootings — two took place downtown — and one triple shooting at an undetermined location, police said. Ten people were shot in total.

Unidentified man found slain on Detroit's west side

At about 2:05 a.m. police received a 911 call from a woman on Detroit's west side. There was a young man down, possibly 25 to 30 years old, and he wasn't moving.

This was in the area of West Chicago and Birwood. That's west of Wyoming.

Police and medics found the victim slain from a shooting. Investigators are working to identify both the victim and the person who shot him, but did not immediately have circumstances or descriptions to share.

Two double double shootings downtown in 2 hours

Monday started with back-to-back double shootings in downtown Detroit within a two-hour span. Both incidents involve an man opening fire on groups of two.

It was about midnight Monday when a man approached two other men in the area of Lafayette and Brush, near the Old Wayne County Building. The man then pulled a gun and fired, hitting two men, 22 and 30. Then he fled on foot.

Medics transported the victims to a hospital. The younger victim was listed in stable condition, while the 30-year-old said he was only grazed and refused treatment.

At about 1:45 a.m., about a quarter-mile away, in the area of Randolph and Monroe, police say a 24-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman were talking when they felt pain and realized they had been shot.

Medics transported both victims to a hospital, and both were listed in stable condition.

Police did not immediately offer a description of the shooter.

Three shot men tell police of 4 crime scenes

Police are investigating a triple shooting that wounded three men in their 20s. When exactly and where exactly the shooting took place, police don't know.

Between the three victims — men 25, 25, and 26 — there are four possible shooting scenes.

Each is similar: the men said they were standing on a corner when they heard gunfire and realized they'd been shot. The victims were all privately transported to the hospital, where all are listed in stable condition.

Hours later, police announced, they found the scene of a shooting: Robson and Lyndon. That's north of Grand River and east of Greenfield on Detroit's west side.

Two shot on west side in unknown circumstances

Detroit police are also investigating a double shooting that took place about 3 a.m. on the 14000 block of Warwick, which is north of Schoolcraft and west of the Southfield Freeway.

Investigators met those victims at a hospital, but their genders, ages and conditions are all unknown in the early hours after the shooting, as are the circumstances preceding the shooting.