Rising Detroit developer Eric Means dies suddenly

Eric Means, a real estate developer in Detroit who was known for his involvement in major development projects throughout Midtown, died suddenly on Monday.

Means, 48, was the founder and president of Means Group Inc., a construction management company.

"We are saddened beyond words at the loss of our friend and leader, Eric Means. He was an inspiring man of incredible heart and vision and a man who believed deeply in not only the cities of Detroit and Highland Park, but also in doing right by the people who call those communities home.

"Eric has left a lasting legacy that we will proudly continue in his memory. Our hearts go out to Tracy, Arie, Willow and Brandon, as well as all who were fortunate enough to know Eric and call him a friend," the company said in a statement.

Means is survived by his wife, Tracy; his two daughters, Arie, 2, and Willow, 7 months; and son Brandon, 24.

Means, who Mayor Mike Duggan called a "bright young star," was known for his dedication to reviving Detroit and Highland Park.

Before his death, Means was working on a deal that would turn blocks of vacant lots and abandoned houses in Highland Park into a "major source of jobs and community investment," according to Dan Austin, senior account executive at Van Dyke Horn Public Relations for the Means Group.

The deal could not be executed until a woman who lived in the only house in the area of the projected development could move. Means and his company bought the woman's home and then moved her into another he bought that was newly renovated with new hardwood floors, new appliances, central air and more.

When the Detroit News wrote about the woman and her new home, Means opted out of an interview, not wanting to be in the spotlight, Austin said.

"He was a developer who always put people before projects, his friends and colleagues before himself. I begged him to let me sing praises of his greatness, but he insisted on always putting his team, and only his team, first," said Austin.

Other developments Means was a part of include the Garden Theater, the Woodward Garden Development, The Element Detroit at the Metropolitan Building and Residences at Ashton Detroit Condominiums.

"Mr. Means... was more than a developer, he was a supporter for the people in Detroit," said City Council President Brenda Jones. "This rising young man's star was extinguished far too soon. I will miss him dearly."

Means grew up on the west side of Detroit in the Grandmont-Rosedale area. He graduated from Benedictine High School in Detroit in 1990. He served in the U.S. Navy and received his degree in engineering from the University of Florida, according to the Means Group website.

Means became certified as a licensed residential builder in 1996. And, in 1998, he founded the Means Group, which has stimulated over "half of billion dollars in transformational economic development," the company website cites.