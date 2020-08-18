U.S. AG Barr in Detroit to discuss crime-fighting initiative

Detroit — U.S. Attorney General William Barr was in Detroit Tuesday to discuss crime in the city, and a federal-local initiative aimed at reducing violence.

Barr met with Detroit police chief James Craig, a U.S. Department of Justice spokeswoman confirmed, and the nation's top law enforcement official planned to discuss the new initiative with reporters afterward.

Detroit U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider last month announced Operation Legend, an expansion of an earlier local/federal program that injected 19 new permanent U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Explosives and Firearms agents to Detroit, and 30-plus other ATF and FBI agents from across the country for temporary detail work.

The federal agents are to help Detroit police arrest violent criminals, under an expansion of a "law-and-order" push by President Donald Trump. Some Detroiters have expressed concern that the initiative would trigger a deployment of the National Guard, as has happened in cities where protests turned violent, but officials said Operation Legend would not involve protests.

Under the initiative, a new ATF unit was rolled out that focuses on gun violence as well as a mix of permanent and temporary agent assignments to target gun and gang violence, fugitive apprehension, illegal firearms and drug trafficking.

The Trump administration's program expands on a $71 million commitment toward battling drug trafficking, street gangs and other violent crime.

Schneider has said the federal help will mean more funding for Detroit and hopefully more agents to work alongside local partners.

Some Detroiters have expressed concern about the influx of federal agents, including Tristan Taylor, an organizer with the protest group Detroit Will Breathe.

“We need to say in a forceful way, federal agents out of Detroit now,” Taylor said at a recent protest downtown.

But westside resident Alberta Caldwell, 72, whose husband Tommie Lee Caldwell was killed in a 2011 home invasion, said she thought more federal agents is a “great idea.”

“Maybe things will get better,” she said. “There’s too much crime now. I don’t go anywhere; you can’t walk anywhere, and you can hardly ride down the street. There’s more people working for the devil than the Lord, so I think (federal agents) will help. Some people don’t like it, but I don’t know why.”

