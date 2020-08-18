Woman found in trunk of burning vehicle in Detroit

Detroit — A woman's body was found early Tuesday morning in the trunk of a vehicle that had been set on fire, authorities said.

911 calls about the fire came in about 7:30 a.m., said the Detroit fire and police departments.

The vehicle ablaze was in the area of Ellis and Woodmont. That's at the foot of Stoepel Park No. 2, north of Joy Road and east of the Southfield Freeway.

Firefighters put out the fire. But when they opened the vehicle, they found a woman's body "pretty well burned," said Dave Fornell, deputy commissioner of the Detroit Fire Department. She has not yet been identified.

The woman was found in a silver four-door Saturn, said Janae Gordon, a spokeswoman for the Detroit Police Department.

The circumstances preceding the fire are not immediately known.