DETROIT

Motorcycle rider, 25, dies in Detroit after crash with minivan

James David Dickson
The Detroit News
Detroit — A crash between a motorcycle and a minivan late Tuesday night on Detroit's west side resulted in the death of the motorcyclist, police said.

The fatal crash took place about 9:10 p.m. in the area of Lawton and Pasadena. That's north of West Davison, west of Linwood.

Police aren't sure yet of the circumstances preceding the crash between the motorcycle and its 25-year-old male rider, and the white Dodge Caravan, and its 44-year-old male driver. That's what crash reconstructionists will have to determine.

Medics transported the motorcyclist to a hospital, but he died from his injuries.

As of Tuesday, 599 people had died in car crashes in Michigan this year, according to Michigan State Police data. Despite months of stay-home orders, that's 29 more car crash deaths than Michigan had at this point last year.

In 2019, 122 of the state's 985 car crash deaths were people on motorcycles.

