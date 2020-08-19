$7,500 reward for tips in Detroit double fatal shooting

Authorities announced Wednesday they are seeking persons of interest and offering a $7,500 reward for tips in a shooting that killed two people this summer on Detroit's east side.

Ciara Flinchum and Chad Whitley were in a black Dodge Durango at about 9 p.m. June 28 in the 1000 block of Forest when multiple suspects "walked up to the vehicle and began shooting, killing them both," investigators said in a statement.

Detroit police released surveillance footage showing two people they described as persons of interest in the case.

The two "were in the area and may have information regarding this incident," police said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260.

Crime Stoppers accepts anonymous tips online or at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.