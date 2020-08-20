Man slain in downtown Detroit; man dies after striking parked vehicle

Detroit — Police are investigating the shooting death of a 38-year-old man late Wednesday night in downtown Detroit.

The homicide was reported about 10:35 p.m. on the 400 block of Bagley. That's north of Michigan Avenue, just west of Cass.

Police found the victim with gunshot wounds. Medics transported him to the hospital, but he died.

Police say two men and two women were spotted fleeing the area soon after the gunfire was heard. But they do not have a detailed description of any of those persons of interest.

The slain man is the fifth person shot in downtown Detroit this week. Downtown is heavily policed.

On early Monday morning, there were two double shootings in a two-hour span, just a quarter-mile apart on the east side of downtown.

Man dies after crashing into parked car

Early Thursday morning, on Detroit's east side, a man believed to be in his 40s died after crashing into a vehicle that was parked on the street.

The fatal crash took place about 1:50 a.m. on the 18800 block of Morang, which is south of East Seven Mile, and west of Kelly.

Police and medics arrived to the crash site to find the victim dead.

Police did not immediately say what the victim was driving, nor the type of vehicle he hit.