Detroit police probe carjacking, gun assault on motorist

Detroit police are working to find two suspects wanted in connection with a recent carjacking on the city’s east side — one of whom they allege pulled a gun on another driver the next day.

Two men were sitting in a black 2018 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat about 6:20 p.m. Aug. 8 in the 8000 block of Yolanda when a white Dodge Journey pulled up, investigators said in a statement.

"Two male suspects exited the Journey, produced firearms and approached the Charger, demanding the victims get out," according to the release.

The victims complied. One suspect entered the Charger and the other returned to the Journey. Both fled on Terrell, police said.

Authorities believe one of the suspects was involved in a felonious assault reported about 12:30 p.m. Aug. 9 in the 18400 block of Van Dyke.

A 31-year-old man was in his vehicle in a parking lot when the black Dodge Charger pulled up, the suspect exited the passenger side with a weapon "and began firing at the victim’s vehicle," police said. "The victim fled the scene in his vehicle, and ended up getting into an accident in the area of I-94 and Gratiot, where he sustained minor injuries due to the accident. Medics responded, treated the victim and released him at the scene."

The suspect is described as a man approximately 25-30 years old, 5-foot-11 or 6 feet tall, about 200 pounds, with dreadlocks.

The other suspect in the carjacking is described as a man 25-30 years old, about 6 feet tall, around 160 pounds, last seen wearing a black face mask, dark T-shirt and matching pants.

Anyone who has seen them or knows their whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department Commercial Auto Theft Unit at (313) 596-2555. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.