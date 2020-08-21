Fugitive in West Virginia mass shooting arrested in Detroit

After nearly eight months of searching, authorities on Friday arrested a Michigan man wanted in connection with a mass shooting in West Virginia.

U.S. Marshals found Kymonie Davis in River Rouge after learning he allegedly had stolen a 2015 Bentley the night before, police said in a statement.

They tried to apprehend him but Davis fled, according to the release.

Analysts from the Detroit Police Department’s Real Time Crime Center helped track Davis, who was seen at an auto shop on Seven Mile and Asbury Park. Eighth Precinct officers took Davis into custody without incident and turned him over to U.S. Marshals.

"Special acknowledgements to members of the Detroit Police Department’s Real Time Crime Center, Detroit Police 8th Precinct Officers, U.S. Marshals and Detroit Fugitive Apprehension Team, for working together to remove a violent offender from the streets," officials said Friday night.

Davis had been sought since opening fire during a party at the Kulture Hookah Bar in Huntington, West Virginia, on Dec. 31. The incident wounded seven people inside and outside of the bar, Huntington police said. All later were released from a hospital.

Police have said the shooting stemmed from a dispute.

The bar was ordered shut down by authorities Jan. 2. Officials had cited licensing issues and a failure to pay taxes.