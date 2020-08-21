Metro Detroit warming up this weekend with temps near 90

After a couple of weeks of generally mild temperatures, the Metro Detroit area is heading toward a hot weekend.

Temperatures in southeast Michigan will be in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees Saturday and Sunday. The good news: humidity should be low.

"Well, the past week or two, we've been pretty much dominated by high pressure from central Canada, and that's kind of kept us a little bit more on the dry and cooler side," said National Weather Service meteorologist Steve Considine. "But this weekend into next week we have ... a generally southerly, southwesterly (air) flow into the Great Lakes."

Saturday and Sunday's highs are both expected to reach 89 degrees. Humidity on both days should be low, Considine said. The heat index will be around 90 during the weekend.

Though Considine said the chance for a thunderstorm on Sunday is not high "by any means," there's a 20% chance of precipitation.

Friday will reach 88 degrees while humidity for the day will be at 73%.

The heat will continue into next week as temperatures will still be in the high 80s. Monday has a 30% chance of rain, though the rest of the week should remain dry.

As dry weather persists, next week could bring some changes. Two tropical depressions that could build into hurricanes are on possible tracks to hit the Gulf Coast of the U.S. early next week, and remnants could make their way into the Midwest late next week.

Extended forecast

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 90 and a low around 68.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90 and with a low around 69. A 20% chance of precipitation.

Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89 and a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89 and a low around 65.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 85 and a low around 67.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.